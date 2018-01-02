James Harden Will Miss At Least Two Weeks With A Hamstring Injury

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets are well on their way to a tremendous season but, as of Monday, the team will face a significant test due to an injury to leading MVP candidate James Harden. The team announced that the dynamic offensive creator will miss at least two weeks with a hamstring strain.

The Rockets announced today that guard James Harden suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain during last night’s game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. Full story: https://t.co/zNJxR17DOG pic.twitter.com/p9h5ZedEM2 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 2, 2018

Harden’s injury will be “re-evaluated” in two weeks according to the team, indicating that his return may not necessarily be as tidy as that may seem. With both Harden and Chris Paul available, the Rockets are a blazing 16-2 on the season but, with Paul missing some time, Houston was not quite as effective.

We’ll have to see what Houston looks like when that is flipped on its head and Harden, who is the team’s centerpiece, is the one on the sideline. In addition, the absence could be a factor in the MVP chase, with Harden currently averaging 32.3 points (on 45-39-87 shooting), 9.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.