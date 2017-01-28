Is 'The Process' Working For The 76ers?

James Harden Believes Joel Embiid Is The ‘Most Skilled Big Man’ In The NBA

01.28.17 37 mins ago

Getty Image

James Harden dropped a 50-plus-point triple-double on the Philadelphia 76ers and still came away from the game praising Joel Embiid.

Harden had 51 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds in a 123-118 Rockets win on Friday night. After the game, he had high praise for Embiid, who made a number of outstanding plays on both ends of the floor.

He’s probably the most skilled big man we have in this league. Shooting three at a high level, 7-2 finishing around the basket. Making plays for his teammates. And defensively, he blocked my shot. He’s everywhere. He’s got a bright future, and Philly’s got something special here.

The block Harden references was a monster rejection on a play that Embiid himself finished on the other end.

TAGSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

