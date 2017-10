Getty Image

James Harden fired back at Kevin McHale after the former Houston Rockets coach criticized his leadership earlier in the week.

The Rockets guard responded when he spoke to the media on Saturday, calling McHale a “clown” and arguing that he did “anything and everything” his former coach wanted while he was playing for him.

“He’s a clown,” Harden said. “Honestly, I did anything and everything he asked me to do.”