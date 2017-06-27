James Harden Couldn’t Stop Staring At Nicki Minaj After Her NBA Awards Show Performance

#Nicki Minaj
06.26.17 2 hours ago

TNT via Twitter/@JoshEberley

Monday night the NBA made its foray into the awards show world with the aptly named NBA Awards hosted by Drake. As with any awards show, it featured a monologue from Drake that poked fun at many of the stars in attendance.

There were also musical performances from the likes of 2 Chainz and Nicki Minaj. While some complained on Twitter about the length of the show — which, at this point is to be expected from an awards show — and wished they would have cut the performances, there were others that were far more intrigued by what was happening on stage.

Among those was Rockets star and MVP finalist James Harden, who appeared mesmerized by Minaj after she wrapped her somewhat racy performance, staring wide-eyed at the stage while clapping.

