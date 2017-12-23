Getty Image

James Harden scored 50 for the second straight game, but a late ejection became the story when he expressed his frustration toward officiating afterward. Harden was dominant in a 128-118 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, a game where he quickly racked up fouls late and saw himself on the bench before the final whistle.

Harden got four of his six fouls in the final 5:13 of play, fouling out with 26.6 seconds left and even drawing Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni into a technical foul call with less than three minutes on the clock. It was a frustrating game for the team that had the best record in the West going into Friday’s contest, but this wasn’t simply a matter of a good team frustrated about an off night.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Harden blamed officials after the game for calling a lot of things they should not have. A clearly frustrated Harden blamed “bullsh*t calls” as the source of his frustration, then added a familiar complaint we’ve seen from other players so far this season.