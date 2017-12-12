James Harden Put Forth Another MVP-Caliber Performance In Houston’s Comeback Win Over New Orleans

#NBA Jumpstart #James Harden
Associate Editor
12.12.17

Getty Image

If the NBA season ended tomorrow, James Harden would win the league MVP award. It’s rare for there to be a clear-cut frontrunner for the award before we even get to the halfway point of December, but Harden has been so insane during the 2017-18 campaign that he has established himself as the guy to beat through 25 games.

He has done this by doing what he’s done ever since Mike D’Antoni took over in Houston. Harden is scoring like a madman and setting up his teammates whenever he has the opportunity, which has always been a delight to watch but is even more fun this year now that Chris Paul is around.

Harden did all of this on Monday night during the Rockets’ 130-123 win against New Orleans. The Pelicans led by as many as 13 points, but it did not matter, because Houston had Harden and they did not. The MVP frontrunner had 26 points, 17 assists, and six steals. It was a performance the league hasn’t seen in, well, ever.

