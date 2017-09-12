James Harden Talked About Playing In The Hottest Pickup Game Of The Summer

09.12.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

These so-called Black Ops sessions at Life Time Athletic at Sky in New York City have given us undoubtedly the best pickup basketball of the summer. Organized by Hoodie Melo, previous sessions have been enticing enough for LeBron James to fly into town on a private jet just for the afternoon to get some run in.

Monday, however, featured the most star-studded collection of talent yet, with Melo, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Serge Ibaka, Enes Kanter, Tim Hardaway Jr., Iman Shumpert, JaVale McGee, Lance Thomas, and Kenneth Faried all in attendence. From the videos, the games certainly looked uptempo and competitive.

But were they best pickup games these guys have ever played in? Harden, for his part, wasn’t willing to go that far, although he did admit that Monday’s games were solid. He went on to clarify that the very best pickup games he’s played in happened during a now-iconic summer in the not so distant past.

