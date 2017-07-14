Getty Image

Lonzo Ball’s made a splash in his last two NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas with a pair of triple doubles, but he’s also turned heads with the shoes he’s worn in this games.

Ball first sported a pair of Kobe Bryant-branded Nikes on Wednesday, then followed that up with a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers while wearing a pair of adidas Harden LS ‘Night Life’ shoes. The Balls are firm in their stance here: it’s not that Ball’s ZO2s aren’t great shoes to ball in, but that as a BBB athlete Lonzo has the choice to wear whatever he wants.

That doesn’t mean other NBA stars won’t take notice, though. LeBron posted on Instagram about his Nikes on Wednesday night, and on Friday Harden himself noticed that the Los Angeles Lakers rookie was wearing his shoes on Thursday night.