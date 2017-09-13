Getty Image

The Houston Rockets made one of the NBA’s biggest moves this offseason by trading for star point guard Chris Paul to pair him with James Harden to make one of the league’s most formidable backcourt combinations.

Paul will have to be re-signed next summer, but the Rockets went ahead and took care of Harden’s deal with a record-breaking extension to keep him around for five more years. For Harden, the addition of Paul takes some of the weight off his shoulders and allows him to share the scoring and creative burden with Paul. Behind Harden and Paul is sixth man of the year Eric Gordon, making for a strong backcourt rotation, and the Rockets also made other signings to bolster their depth at other positions like adding small forward P.J. Tucker and center Tarik Black.

Houston’s offseason moves, both big and small, have them looking on paper like they’ll be the best challenge to the Warriors in the Western Conference and maybe all of basketball this season. That has Harden excited about the prospects of his squad next season, and he thinks this will be the best Rockets team he’s been a part of.