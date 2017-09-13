James Harden Compared The Rockets To The 2012 Thunder Squad That Made The Finals

#Oklahoma City Thunder #James Harden
09.13.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets made one of the NBA’s biggest moves this offseason by trading for star point guard Chris Paul to pair him with James Harden to make one of the league’s most formidable backcourt combinations.

Paul will have to be re-signed next summer, but the Rockets went ahead and took care of Harden’s deal with a record-breaking extension to keep him around for five more years. For Harden, the addition of Paul takes some of the weight off his shoulders and allows him to share the scoring and creative burden with Paul. Behind Harden and Paul is sixth man of the year Eric Gordon, making for a strong backcourt rotation, and the Rockets also made other signings to bolster their depth at other positions like adding small forward P.J. Tucker and center Tarik Black.

Houston’s offseason moves, both big and small, have them looking on paper like they’ll be the best challenge to the Warriors in the Western Conference and maybe all of basketball this season. That has Harden excited about the prospects of his squad next season, and he thinks this will be the best Rockets team he’s been a part of.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#James Harden
TAGSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 day ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 6 days ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP