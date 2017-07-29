James Harden Has A Banner Honoring Him At A Houston Strip Club

Getty Image

James Harden is a tremendous basketball player, to the point where he would have been a completely defensible choice as the 2016-2017 NBA MVP. Beyond that, he is also extremely wealthy after signing a massive contract extension with the Houston Rockets that will pay him more than $220 million combined over the next six seasons.

The wealth part of the equation is now popping up a bit in the off-court world of the NBA, as Joe Budden recently opined on his podcast that Harden has, well, spent some real money in a local Houston strip club. In fact, Budden’s podcast “broke the news” that the All-NBA guard has a jersey banner hanging in the establishment.

Budden’s podcast mate, Mal, said the following on the show: