James Harden is feeling himself, and the rest of the NBA better watch out.

While Russell Westbrook has been the triple-double story of 2016, the Rockets point guard bolstered his MVP case on Saturday night with a 53-point, 17-assist, 16-rebound triple-double. Harden set a career-high in points and tied his career best in assists as the Rockets beat the Knicks, 129-122.

According to Elias, Harden finished 2016 by becoming the first player with 50 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a game.

Harden had 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists at the break. It’s not as impressive as Westbrook’s triple-double in 23:26 of game time, but it’s up there. It’s also his second triple-double on back-to-back nights, an impressive statement in and of itself.

He also found some time to dance.