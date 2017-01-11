In general, Stephen Curry’s downfall has been vastly overstated. The reigning two-time NBA MVP has taken a step back from the historic level of play that he exhibited in 2015-2016 and that is, frankly, undeniable. In the same breath, Curry entered Tuesday night’s contest against the Miami Heat averaging 24.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game on the best team in the NBA and he’s still quite good at basketball. With that said, Curry fell victim to one of the best dunks of the week at the hands (or, rather, knees) of James Johnson.

Johnson, with the clock running down at the end of the first quarter, took the ball with a head of steam, crossed over to elude James Michael McAdoo on the perimeter and set his sights on the rim. From there, Curry tried to draw a charge just outside the circle, but Johnson was not exactly deterred by the presence of the relatively frail guard.

The 6’9, 250-pound forward rose up and lit Curry up with a memorable dunk, plowing through the MVP and sending him to the ground with haste. As the Heat bench celebrated the feat, Curry simply laid on his back, presumably in disbelief, and this was the (very) rare instance of a player on Johnson’s level simply getting the better of one of the game’s best players.

Stephen Curry’s “rough” season might not be as ugly as many would like you to believe. On this one, though, he took the brunt of a James Johnson hammer and it wasn’t the best look.