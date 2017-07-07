James Johnson’s New Deal With Miami Shows The Heat’s Commitment To Building With What They’ve Got

07.07.17 2 hours ago

The Miami Heat lost out on Gordon Hayward despite a strong Photoshop effort and plenty of intangibles like great weather, low taxes and the omniprescent Pat Reilly around to remind him of the franchise’s recent success. But as Hayward ships off to Boston, Miami has carried on its own free agency plan by signing one of its success stories from the past season.

ESPN reported on Thursday night that James Johnson agreed to a 4-year deal to stay in Miami long-term. Adrian Wojnarowski says the two parties decided its better to keep the Heat in place, and the 8-year NBA veteran has officially found a home in Miami.

