James Johnson Obliterated Victor Oladipo With The Early Dunk Of The Year

10.21.17 1 hour ago

The Heat and Pacers played on Saturday night in a game that most would expect to be a relatively unremarkable contest between a likely East playoff team and a hopeful East playoff team (yes, Indiana really is a playoff contender. Eastern Conference basketball this year isn’t great.)

However, James Johnson decided he should make the game extremely exciting, if at least for a brief moment. Johnson pump faked a three, getting his defender in the air, and then drove baseline where Victor Oladipo made the poor decision to try and go up to challenge his dunk attempt.

It ended poorly for Mr. Oladipo, who got destroyed when he tried to meet Johnson at the rim.

