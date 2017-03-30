James McAdoo Shared Disgusting Photos Of His Skull Gash, But Is ‘Feeling Blessed’

03.30.17 44 mins ago

ESPN screenshot

When Houston’s Trevor Ariza fell onto the head of Golden State’s James Michael McAdoo late Tuesday, it resulted in McAdoo’s skull violently bouncing off the floor. The game continued for about 10 seconds but when the ball came back to the end of the floor where McAdoo lay bleeding, play was stopped.

McAdoo received seven stitches and did not return to the game. He avoided a concussion, although he played just one minute in Thursday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

