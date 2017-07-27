Zion Williamson And Lamelo Ball Made One NBA Player Criticize AAU Hoops

07.27.17 47 mins ago

Getty Image

Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball faced off in an AAU tournament on Thursday night. Those that stayed up late to watch a live stream of it online or squeezed in to witness it in person saw some huge jams from Williamson and LaVar Ball leave to take a bathroom break in the middle of coaching the game.

But not everyone was thrilled by what they saw when the Big Ballers and Williamson’s SC Supreme took the floor. In fact, Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley was very critical. He took to Twitter on Friday and lamented the show, tweeting out that both Ball and Williamson were playing “bad basketball.”

Around The Web

TAGSJared Dudleylamelo ballLonzo Ballzion williamson

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 3 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP