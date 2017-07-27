Getty Image

Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball faced off in an AAU tournament on Thursday night. Those that stayed up late to watch a live stream of it online or squeezed in to witness it in person saw some huge jams from Williamson and LaVar Ball leave to take a bathroom break in the middle of coaching the game.

But not everyone was thrilled by what they saw when the Big Ballers and Williamson’s SC Supreme took the floor. In fact, Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley was very critical. He took to Twitter on Friday and lamented the show, tweeting out that both Ball and Williamson were playing “bad basketball.”