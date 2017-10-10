Jarrett Jack Is The Worst Player In The NBA At Full-Court Buzzer Beaters

Jarrett Jack is many things, but accurate from 89 feet is not one of them. The New York Knicks guard had a hilarious field goal attempt on Monday night, missing the basket on a full-court shot by about two dozen rows of seats.

Jack’s shot was instant comedy, a memorable moment people will actually talk about from a preseason game where nothing that happens actually matters. But it’s not the first time he’s hucked a basketball to and fro.

As Scott Van Pelt’s late-night SportsCenter pointed out early Tuesday, he’s actually pretty consistent from long-range.

