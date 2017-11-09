ESPN/FirstTake

NBA player comparisons for rookies that are entering the league is nothing new. NBA draft analysts have been doing this for years, and despite how silly it can look at times, the strategy behind it makes a lot of sense. It’s a lot easier to wrap your head around a players skill set if you can compare that skill set to a player you’re already familiar with, and, for the most part, everyone understands that comparisons and predictions are two entirely different things.

For example, a popular NBA comparison for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball heading into the 2017 NBA draft was a young Jason Kidd. In theory, it makes some sense. They are both big point guards with excellent court vision and a questionable jumper, among other similarities, but simply comparing the two in the interest of easily-digestible draft analysis is pretty harmless. Silly, maybe, but harmless.

Unfortunately for Lonzo, his 2017 NBA season is off to a rocky start. While Ball’s rebounding and assist numbers are solid, his sub-30% shooting puts him in a club among the NBA’s worst shooters. It’s not the kind of club he wants to be in.

Ball addressed his shooting woes after Wednesday nights loss to the Boston Celtics, saying “it’s in my head, to be honest. I know I can shoot the ball.” Ball may be right, but until he proves it on an NBA court, nobody is going to believe him.