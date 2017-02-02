JaVale McGee Bought Everyone On The Warriors Blankets With Draymond Green’s Sleeping Face On Them

02.02.17 2 hours ago

Draymond Green’s sleeping face is now on a blanket, thanks to JaVale McGee.

The Warriors center got every one of his teammates a new blanket that features a blown up picture of a passed out Green. McGee gave Green the first of the blankets, and it elicited a hilarious reaction from Green and Kevin Durant sitting next to him on the plane.

From there, the Warriors passed the blankets out and all of them got a kick out of their new travel gear for sleeping on the plane. Andre Iguodala was laughing hysterically at the gift, yelling out, “Damn, you ugly!” at poor Draymond, while Steph Curry couldn’t believe that the blanket was real.

