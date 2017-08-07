One Of 2018’s Top High School Players Put On A Show Against JaVale McGee In The Drew League

08.07.17

Getty Image

JaVale McGee is very excited about returning to the Golden State Warriors and the opportunity to help defend the team’s 2017 NBA Championship. In preparation for that title defense, McGee has spent some time participating in the Drew League during the offseason and one such on-court battle took place on Sunday, when he matched up against top-flight 2018 high school prospect Marvin Bagley III.

While fun was had by all, one particular possession was quite memorable in that McGee attempted to isolate off the dribble against the 18-year-old high school phenom. In short, it did not go well for the 7-foot NBA center.

