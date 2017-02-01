ESPN’s Jay Bilas Gives Us His Essential Jeezy Playlist

#ESPN #Yeezy
02.01.17 55 mins ago

Getty Image / ESPN

DURHAM, N.C. – Jay Bilas doesn’t stop. He might be donning a sweater, but he may as well have a marathon vest on with the way he’s bouncing from place to place. He records an interview with a local TV station, answering questions about Duke’s chances in March, then hits the production meeting for this week’s College GameDay on ESPN. Next to come is recording a segment from Krzyzewskiville and taking in practice. And it’s only Friday.

During the production meeting, it’s the question of how to approach the Grayson Allen situation that gets brought up again.

“Is the Grayson Allen attention fair?” Jay Williams asks the room. “Why don’t we talk about it?”

“If he was at Duquesne would we be talking about it?” Rece Davis wonders.

“But he also wouldn’t have been preseason player of the year if he was at Duquesne,” Bilas responds.

Bilas is quick with one-liners, which makes him a perfect partner to Sean McDonough, your favorite broadcaster’s favorite broadcaster. But he also knows his hoops, from his time playing at Duke, his career overseas, his skills camp, and his longtime 20-plus years at ESPN.

So when he speaks – praise or otherwise – people listen.

TOPICS#ESPN#Yeezy
TAGSESPNJAY BILASYeezy

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP