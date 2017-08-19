Jay Z Says LaVar Ball Has A ‘Big Mouth’ But Still Bought Three Pairs Of The ZO2s

LaVar Ball, patriarch to a trio of fledgling basketball stars, has made quite a name for himself the past year with his boorish personality and relentless self-marketing. The height of the absurdity came a few months back when he announced that the first signature shoe from his Big Baller Brand sneaker and apparel company, the ZO2, would retail for an astounding $495.

The backlash was swift, but at least one high-profile celebrity is on-board with BBB and LaVar’s general entrepreneurial spirit. On a recent episode of the Rap Radar podcast on Tidal, Jay Z said that while LaVar has admittedly rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, he respects the hustle and even invested in a few pairs of the exorbitantly-priced sneakers.

