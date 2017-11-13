The Guy From Counting Crows Is A Huge Fan Of Celtics Guard Jaylen Brown

11.13.17

One of the cornerstones of the Boston Celtics‘ youth movement is second-year guard Jaylen Brown. He came into the league with the expectation of being a stout defender who could eventually provide an offensive punch, and this year, the former University of California star is averaging 14.7 points per game, good for third on the team.

While he was at Cal, Brown made a famous friend: Counting Crows lead singer Adam Duritz. We know this because Duritz sent out a tweet on Sunday evening in which he praised Brown’s intellect.

It’s pretty well-known that Brown is one of the smartest players the NBA has to offer — during the draft process in 2016, there were actually teams that thought he was too smart to make it in the league. If it wasn’t obviously a silly claim when it was originally made, his play this year has backed up how strange it was to believe that.

