Jaylen Brown Threw Down A Dunk In A Boston Snowstorm Because He Believes In ‘No Days Off’

01.04.18 3 hours ago

Jaylen Brown isn’t going to let mother nature get in the way of him getting his buckets. Though much of the Northeast is getting bitter cold and snow this week, the Boston Celtics wing is trying to make the most of the winter weather.

The ridiculously-named Bomb Cyclone, as we’ve decided to call it, is impacting a lot of major cities, and Browns home of Boston is one of them. Brown is from Georgia and went to school at Cal, so no one can blame him if he views snow as a bit of a novelty. This is why he posted videos of him outside in the winter weather on Thursday, complete with a #NoDaysOff tag and a snowflake emoji to complete the effect.

In the first video, Brown takes an alley-oop pass from a front porch and slams it home in a hoop that seems to be in his front yard.

