Jaylen Brown Spoke Candidly About The Issue Of Racism In America

01.09.18

Jaylen Brown is one of the smartest players in the NBA (his intelligence was even used as a knock against him coming into the league), and the second year man out of Cal is not afraid to speak his mind.

With the Celtics over in London to play the Sixers later this week, Brown sat down with The Guardian for a fascinating interview that detailed his struggle with the death of his friend, racism in America, and the notion that athletes are dumb. The Guardian’s Donald McRae is clearly impressed by Brown in the piece, and you can see why when the topic of race comes up. He was candid in his retelling of how he dealt with racism growing up and how it has changed over the years.

“Racism definitely still exists in the South,” Brown told The Guardian about growing up in Marietta, Georgia. “I’ve experienced it through basketball. I’ve had people call me the n-word. I’ve had people come to basketball games dressed in monkey suits with a jersey on. I’ve had people paint their face black at my games. I’ve had people throw bananas in the stands.”

