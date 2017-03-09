How Steph Curry Became The Best Player In The NBA

Jaylen Brown Thinks It’s ‘Cute’ That Steph Curry Talked Trash To Him

03.09.17 1 hour ago

The Celtics went on the road and beat the Golden State Warriors, 99-86, on Wednesday night in another impressive win, after also dispatching the Cavs in a recent thriller. Rookie Jaylen Brown didn’t put up a monster stat line (three points, three rebounds, and two assists), but he was a part of the bench unit that the Celtics rode to victory, as noted by his +13 rating.

While Brown didn’t have a big night offensively, he was active on the defensive end as the Celtics shut down the Warriors’ high-powered attack. Golden State still seems to be spinning its tires a little bit in Kevin Durant’s absence.

At the end of the third quarter, Golden State took a two point lead after Steph Curry shook loose from Brown with a savvy up and under move and buried a three-pointer. Curry then pointed at Brown and chirped at him, letting the rookie know he’d gotten him.

