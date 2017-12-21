Celtics Rookie Jayson Tatum Suffered A Nasty Dislocated Finger On His Shooting Hand

12.20.17

Jayson Tatum has been a revelation for the Boston Celtics so far during his rookie season. While Markelle Fultz has been sidelined with shoulder issues and Lonzo Ball has struggled to find his shot, Tatum has been an incredibly efficient scorer who has given the Celtics a dynamic option on the perimeter.

So when Tatum went down with an injury to his right hand, Boston fans probably held their collective breaths. The Celtics are taking on the Miami Heat, and during the first quarter of their game, Tatum suffered a dislocated finger.

Below is a picture of Tatum’s right hand after the injury.

(WARNING: If you are of the faint of heart, I highly recommend not looking at this.)

