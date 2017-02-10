Jayson Tatum Showed His Elite Potential With This Incredible Dunk Against North Carolina

02.09.17 1 min ago

Duke freshman Jayson Tatum is already becoming a household name due to the fact that he is a sure-fire top-10 pick in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft. On Thursday, Tatum took part in his first (and likely only) home game against arch rival North Carolina and he wasted no time in producing a highlight to remember at the expense of Tar Heels big man Kennedy Meeks.

Tatum entered the evening averaging 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils and he has all the makings of a potentially dynamic scorer at the NBA level. On this occasion, he flashed both mobility and explosiveness off the dribble, as well as no sign of fear in approaching a (much) bigger opponent at the rim.

The 6’8 freshman from St. Louis missed time at the outset of the season due to a sprained foot but, since returning, Tatum has been tremendous in helping to raise Duke’s overall ceiling. It is easy to see that the Blue Devils have been a disappointment based on their preseason No. 1 overall ranking, but Tatum is likely the front-runner when it comes to the player most likely to garner top-five consideration in the NBA Draft and plays like this are an indication of his considerable upside.

TAGSDUKE BLUE DEVILSJayson TatumNORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

