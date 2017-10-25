Getty Image

The Boston Celtics made two massive moves this offseason when they traded for Kyrie Irving and signed Gordon Hayward in free agency. With all of the hype that followed that pair to Boston, it could have been easy to forget that the Celtics also added a top-3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Early on in his career, Jayson Tatum has looked solid. He hasn’t been a younger Carmelo Anthony or anything like that, but he has shown off the ability to hit jumpers while highlighting a skilled, savvy game that is unusual for a player who is three games into being a professional.

To start the fourth game of his career — a matchup with the New York Knicks — Tatum thought it would be fun to bring the thunder and give us a candidate for dunk of the year.