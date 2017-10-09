Getty Image

The NBA preseason is a time for reckless optimism ahead of the sobering reality the regular season so often brings. In the preseason, role players can sometimes look like stars, young players appear to have made the leap, and aging veterans look like they haven’t lost so much as an ounce of bounce from their step.

In this way, the preseason is wonderful. Fans of all 30 teams are clutching to some grain of hope that this year will be great. Contenders think they could really win it all, middling teams think they’ll take the leap, and those at the bottom of the league think their young players will emerge as superstars.

That blind optimism isn’t reserved just for the fans, as players can often get caught up in the excitement that basketball’s return brings. In Cleveland, Jeff Green is the type of player who can show enough flashes in the preseason to get both himself and fans excited about what he can bring to the Cavs this season. Green is immensely talented, but has never quite been able to put it all together. Maybe, just maybe, this is the year for Green to emerge. At the least, his dunk on Monday night got his Cavs teammates very excited.