The New York Knicks are a few days away from an awkward press conference where at least one current member of the team clearly doesn’t want to be there. But Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek claims that the only person with any weird drama to work out will be Carmelo Anthony.

Hornacek spoke to with the New York Daily News on Friday and claimed that there’s no beef between himself and Kristaps Porzingis, the Latvian player primed to be the centerpiece of the franchise for the foreseeable future as long as the Knicks don’t somehow push him away altogether.

Porzingis has kept his distance from the franchise since the season ended, skipping his exit interview with Phil Jackson in apparent protest of Anthony’s treatment by the franchise. But when Jackson’s made his exit from New York, rumors swirled that the real reason Porzingis stayed away was a rift with Hornacek for calling the 24-year-old a p*ssy by proxy.