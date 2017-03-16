Is Carmelo Anthony Done With Knicks?

Jeff Hornacek Thinks The Triangle Offense Might Actually Attract Free Agents

03.15.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

So far, most experts see Phil Jackson’s stubborn devotion to Tex Winter’s increasingly anachronistic Triangle Offense as one of the main culprits behind the Knicks’ stasis. And if Jeff Hornacek was being honest with himself, he’d probably say the same thing. After all, he was the architect of the Suns’ uptempo attack during his abbreviated tenure in Phoenix.

But in the immortal words of Bill Hicks, it looks like old Horny’s turning out to be a company man until the bitter end. Via Ian Begley of ESPN.com:

“There might be players that think [the triangle offense is a deterrent], but there are also probably players out there that say ‘Oh man, I’d like to run something like that,'” Hornacek said Wednesday. “There are guys that may not necessarily like to run around and in [screen] staggers and all that stuff. It’s still an offense where guys, if they’re knowledgeable about the game, should like.”

