11.19.17

The New York Knicks have started their 2017-18 NBA season off on the right foot. We’re only a month in, but the Knicks are currently 8-7. While that record might not look incredibly impressive on paper, considering what most NBA pundits were predicting for the Knicks this season, they are exceeded expectations. Most importantly, though, Kristaps Porzingis has emerged as one of the very best players in the entire NBA.

The difference between these Knicks and the Carmelo Anthony/Phil Jackson-era Knicks is palpable. Despite the fact that much-maligned Knicks owner James Dolan is still a factor, the organization is significantly less dysfunctional without the ‘Melo vs. Phil drama clouding their every move. We don’t want to jinx anything here, but basketball in New York looks fun again.

So, what changed? Why are the Knicks better? Why is Porzingis playing the best basketball of his career? Why is this team suddenly so much fun to watch? Well, head coach Jeff Hornacek has a theory, and it stems from the fact that Jackson is no longer trying to get the team to run his beloved triangle offense.

