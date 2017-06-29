Getty Image

The New York Knicks finally fired Phil Jackson on Wednesday morning after three years of a failed experiment at giving one of the NBA’s all-time greatest coaches the keys to the franchise as president of basketball operations. Jackson’s tenure in New York was full of missteps and poor decisions, but he was ultimately let go due to his issues with star Carmelo Anthony and a potential buyout.

Jackson being let go also means that the Triangle is leaving with him. Both Jackson, who had gathered a negative reputation around the league among players and agents for his handling of Anthony, and the Triangle were seen as undesirable, and now, with an important free agency period approaching, the Knicks are a somewhat more appealing location for free agents.

Just hours after Jackson’s ouster in New York, ESPN’s Ian Begley reported that there was mutual interest between the Knicks and Pacers point guard Jeff Teague. Teague is among the top point guards available on the market this summer, along with Kyle Lowry, George Hill, and Jrue Holiday, and if the Knicks are looking to move on from Derrick Rose, he could be a gettable target.