Jeff Teague Could Have Interest In The Knicks Now That Phil Jackson Is Gone

06.28.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The New York Knicks finally fired Phil Jackson on Wednesday morning after three years of a failed experiment at giving one of the NBA’s all-time greatest coaches the keys to the franchise as president of basketball operations. Jackson’s tenure in New York was full of missteps and poor decisions, but he was ultimately let go due to his issues with star Carmelo Anthony and a potential buyout.

Jackson being let go also means that the Triangle is leaving with him. Both Jackson, who had gathered a negative reputation around the league among players and agents for his handling of Anthony, and the Triangle were seen as undesirable, and now, with an important free agency period approaching, the Knicks are a somewhat more appealing location for free agents.

Just hours after Jackson’s ouster in New York, ESPN’s Ian Begley reported that there was mutual interest between the Knicks and Pacers point guard Jeff Teague. Teague is among the top point guards available on the market this summer, along with Kyle Lowry, George Hill, and Jrue Holiday, and if the Knicks are looking to move on from Derrick Rose, he could be a gettable target.

Around The Web

TAGSINDIANA PACERSJeff TeagueNEW YORK KNICKSPHIL JACKSON

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 7 hours ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 2 days ago 13 Comments
The Best Food Truck In Every State In America

The Best Food Truck In Every State In America

and 06.26.17 2 days ago 7 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
If You Only Explore One City Center This Summer, Make It Downtown L.A.

If You Only Explore One City Center This Summer, Make It Downtown L.A.

and 06.09.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP