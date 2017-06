Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look very different when they take the floor this fall. Jimmy Butler will be wearing a T-Wolves jersey, for starters, and Ricky Rubio is now a member of the Utah Jazz.

Rubio’s replacement at point guard, though, is expected to come through free agency. The team is reportedly interested in signing Jeff Teague from the Indiana Pacers when free agency starts at midnight on Friday.