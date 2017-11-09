ESPN

The college basketball programs for both UCLA and Georgia Tech have been in China this week in preparation for the third annual Pac-12 China Game set for Saturday in Shanghai.

Unfortunately, Saturday’s season opener in China has been overshadowed by the arrest of three UCLA players, LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, and Jalen Hill. Ball, Riley, and Hill were arrested for allegedly shoplifting Louis Vuitton sunglasses on Tuesday. All three players are currently staying at a hotel in China that they are not permitted to leave until the court process plays itself out.

Ball, Riley, and Hill are facing up to 10-years in prison because of how strict China’s shoplifting laws are. However, despite how serious the Chinese government views shoplifting, LaVar Ball believes that his son LiAngelo will “be fine” and that “everyone’s making it a big deal. It ain’t that big a deal.”

While nobody in the know is predicting that Ball, Riley, and Hill are going to see anything close to 10-years of jail time, ESPN senior writer Arash Markazi reported on Wednesday that LaVar has been told to stop talking. Apparently, his comments making light of LiAngelo’s actions did not go over well.