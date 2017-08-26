Jeff Van Gundy Said He ‘Better Get His ‘Sh-t Together’ To Coach Team USA

#USA Basketball
08.25.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

USA basketball’s best is often saved for Olympic years, but one year removed from Rio, Team USA is faced with an important tournament this fall. While Gregg Popovich will coach Team USA in the 2019 World Cup, a change in the tournament qualifying schedule means Team USA was put in a unique position.

With qualifying happening during the NBA regular season, another coach will have to step in to coach while Popovich and the other NBA players stay with their collective teams.

Enter Jeff Van Gundy, who will coach a team full of non-NBA players in the qualifying round of the tournament in the coming months. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski profiled Van Gundy and his return to coaching after more than a decade off the bench, and it sounds like the ESPN broadcaster is genuinely excited about heading Team USA’s qualifying hopes.

