JellyFam NATE? 🍇 @naterobinson @jellyfam_dimes A post shared by Overtime (@overtime) on Nov 3, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

While watching a warm-up layup line, I heard the words, “Put some Jelly on it!” The next player up then proceeded to perform a layup in similar fashion to George “The Ice Man” Gervin. Basically, “Jelly” is adding flair to your layup, and as the saying goes, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” and this movement is definitely flames.

The term “jelly” was co-created by current University of Minnesota freshman Isaiah Washington, who gave an in-depth explanation to Bleacher Report last year on how to Jelly,

“It’s more difficult than it looks,” Washington said. “We make it look easy, but there are years worth of practice perfecting it. We took something fresh, one of the game’s sweetest moves, and put our own Harlem swag on it. You gotta get in the air, float, kick your legs open, flick it with some English, use different angles off the glass, stuff like that. Left hand, right hand, reverses — there are a lot of variations to it.”

Although Jelly started out as just a term, now there is the “Jelly Fam,” which requires you to do three Jellys on someone in a game to become a member. Members include Washington, Jahvon Quinerly, and Ja’Quaye James, as well as Milicia Reid, the First Lady of Jelly Fam.