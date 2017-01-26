Reddit

The current Jeopardy! champion is winning so easily he’s working jokes about the Golden State Warriors into his Final Jeopardy wagers.

Loren Lee Chen is a two-day Jeopardy! champion who was introduced by Johnny Gilbert to America as a “basketball podcaster.” Chen is one of three guys who runs On the NBA Beat. When he’s not talking about the Association, he’s “busy learning everything he can about everything.”

It’s a habit that’s paid off for Chen this week. He won $19,899 on Tuesday’s episode and cruised through Wednesday’s taping to win another $16,139. A Jeopardy! round category about sports abbreviations helped him a bit on Wednesday, but he didn’t rely on it, instead bouncing around to other topics to control the board throughout.

He also live-tweeted his own performance.

My leg is shaking at home just watching, so imagine how I was on stage… #jeopardy — Loren Lee Chen (@LorenLChen) January 26, 2017

You can watch the full episode here and see a nervous Loren roast the competition. Hugh finished Double Jeopardy! in the red and wasn’t allowed to participate in Final Jeopardy!. His other competition, Stephanie, had just $2,200 heading into the final question and thus could not catch Loren’s $15,400.

With the game well in hand, he had a bit of fun with the Final Jeopardy! wager. The clue—Their name comes from the Greek word for Egyptian—was not important, but he knew the answer anyway: The Copts. That got him another $739, which isn’t much of a bump in payday but he was allowed to be cautious with the win in hand.

“Interesting,” Alex Trebek said of Chen’s wager. “I don’t know what it really means.”

Wait a second… didn’t the Warriors go 73-9 last season? Was that what Chen was referencing?

@ryannagelhout I am a basketball podcaster. — Loren Lee Chen (@LorenLChen) January 26, 2017

If you look back at Tuesday’s episode, he further set his joke up with his first wager in Final Jeopardy! The question—which he got wrong despite winning big—got a wager of just $301 dollars from him. But check out that smile anyway.

In case you forgot, the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals last spring.

Here’s hoping he puts up another blowout on Thursday so we can all have some more fun at Steph Curry and Co’s expense.