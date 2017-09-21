‘Jeopardy!’ Really Asked A Question About The Crying Jordan Meme

Jeopardy!

Many memes come and go, as jokes on the internet tend to have the shelf-life of a milk jug left open on the counter. However, there are some that stand the test of time. Anything even mentioning the number 69 will mostly receive replies simply saying “nice,” and when a sports team loses, you can almost always be assured a Crying Jordan Photoshop.

Crying Jordan is legendary and unmissable. Even those who spend hardly any time on Twitter are familiar with the meme, and while it may no longer be at the peak of its popularity as it was a year or two ago, it remains a near ubiquitous sight after a significant loss in a sporting event.

However, Crying Jordan hit a new level of mainstream, non-internet fame on Wednesday night when it was given as the answer on Jeopardy! to the question of “Who is Michael Jordan?”