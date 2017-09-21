‘Jeopardy!’ Really Asked A Question About The Crying Jordan Meme

#Michael Jordan #Jeopardy!
09.20.17 60 mins ago

Jeopardy!

Many memes come and go, as jokes on the internet tend to have the shelf-life of a milk jug left open on the counter. However, there are some that stand the test of time. Anything even mentioning the number 69 will mostly receive replies simply saying “nice,” and when a sports team loses, you can almost always be assured a Crying Jordan Photoshop.

Crying Jordan is legendary and unmissable. Even those who spend hardly any time on Twitter are familiar with the meme, and while it may no longer be at the peak of its popularity as it was a year or two ago, it remains a near ubiquitous sight after a significant loss in a sporting event.

However, Crying Jordan hit a new level of mainstream, non-internet fame on Wednesday night when it was given as the answer on Jeopardy! to the question of “Who is Michael Jordan?”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan#Jeopardy!
TAGSCrying JordanjeopardyMichael Jordan

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 day ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP