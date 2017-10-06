Jeremy Lin Responded To Kenyon Martin’s Dreadlocks Criticism With A Remarkable Comeback On Instagram

10.06.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Jeremy Lin wanted to get some feedback on his dreadlocks, and Kenyon Martin went ahead and gave it to him. The former NBA player lashed out at Lin in a video earlier this week after Lin debuted his new hairstyle and addressed cultural appropriation in a post on The Players’ Tribune.

Martin said Lin wanted to “be black” by sporting the look.

“Do I need to remind this boy his last name Lin?” Martin asked. “Like, come on man. Let’s stop it with these people. There is no way possible he would’ve made it on one of our teams with that bullsh*t on his head. Come on man, somebody need to tell him, like, ‘alright bro, we get it. You wanna be black.’ Like, we get it. But your last name is Lin.’

Around The Web

TAGSjeremy linKENYON MARTIN

The RX

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 5 hours ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 day ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 day ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP