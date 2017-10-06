Getty Image

Jeremy Lin wanted to get some feedback on his dreadlocks, and Kenyon Martin went ahead and gave it to him. The former NBA player lashed out at Lin in a video earlier this week after Lin debuted his new hairstyle and addressed cultural appropriation in a post on The Players’ Tribune.

Martin said Lin wanted to “be black” by sporting the look.

“Do I need to remind this boy his last name Lin?” Martin asked. “Like, come on man. Let’s stop it with these people. There is no way possible he would’ve made it on one of our teams with that bullsh*t on his head. Come on man, somebody need to tell him, like, ‘alright bro, we get it. You wanna be black.’ Like, we get it. But your last name is Lin.’