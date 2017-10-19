Jeremy Lin Is Out For The Season With A Ruptured Patella Tendon

#NBA Tipoff
10.19.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

A day after Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle injury that is expected to keep him out for the 2017-18 season, Nets point guard Jeremy Lin went down in Brooklyn’s opener with what appeared to be a serious knee injury in the fourth quarter against the Pacers.

Lin’s immediate reaction was to say “I’m done,” and unfortunately he appears to have been correct with his initial self-diagnosis. The Nets made the official announcement on Thursday morning that Lin was done for the season after rupturing the patella tendon in his right knee.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSjeremy linNBA Tipoff

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP