Jeremy Lin Is Out For The Season With A Ruptured Patella Tendon

Getty Image

A day after Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle injury that is expected to keep him out for the 2017-18 season, Nets point guard Jeremy Lin went down in Brooklyn’s opener with what appeared to be a serious knee injury in the fourth quarter against the Pacers.

Lin’s immediate reaction was to say “I’m done,” and unfortunately he appears to have been correct with his initial self-diagnosis. The Nets made the official announcement on Thursday morning that Lin was done for the season after rupturing the patella tendon in his right knee.