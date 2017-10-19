Jeremy Lin Is Out For The Season With A Ruptured Patella Tendon

A day after Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle injury that is expected to keep him out for the 2017-18 season, Nets point guard Jeremy Lin went down in Brooklyn’s opener with what appeared to be a serious knee injury in the fourth quarter against the Pacers.
Lin’s immediate reaction was to say “I’m done,” and unfortunately he appears to have been correct with his initial self-diagnosis. The Nets made the official announcement on Thursday morning that Lin was done for the season after rupturing the patella tendon in his right knee.
This sucks for him. From the look on his face that was pretty painful.
A small consolation but at least he has a player option for 2018-19 so he can prove his worth.