Former Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

Jerry Krause, GM of the Bulls for their six title teams, passed away this afternoon at age 77, a member of the family told the Tribune. RIP — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 21, 2017

Krause was the general manager of the Bulls from 1985 to 2003, putting together the Bulls rosters that won six NBA titles in the 1990s. Krause is a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this year as a contributor for his role in building those Bulls teams and as a long-time scout.

After leaving the Bulls, Krause eventually returned to his scouting roots in baseball, most recently with the Chicago White Sox. He retired from that position in 2016 as he was dealing with health issues, ending his lengthy career in sports.

Krause was a complicated figure in the memory of Chicago sports fans as he famously had battles with Michael Jordan. Jordan hated that Krause traded Charles Oakley and they had battles as far back as 1986 over Jordan returning from injury, but despite those disputes, Krause did make some moves that proved to be crucial to Chicago’s success, like bringing in Dennis Rodman ahead of the Bulls’ second title run.