We’re starting to learn a lot more about how Jerry West picked a job with the Clippers over continuing his stint with the Warriors. The Los Angels Clippers hired West to help fix the franchise over the summer, and the move came after a long period of success that West had as part-owner and advisor for the Golden State Warriors.

West has said the Warriors are still close to his heart, and he thinks everyone, even his Clippers, are playing catch-up, but it sounds like his departure from Golden State was a bit sadder than first thought.

Sports Illustrated published an excerpt from the book Golden Days: West’s Lakers, Steph’s Warriors, and the California Dreamers Who Reinvented Basketball on Thursday that includes a scene where the writer, Jack McCallum, watched Game 4 of the NBA Finals with West in his home, rather in Cleveland.