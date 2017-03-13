Getty Image

The first round of the NIT will feature a matchup between the Syracuse Orange and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. It is a game that pits KenPom’s No. 50 team against KenPom’s No. 120 team. Under essentially all circumstances, this game would not pique anyone’s interests.

But thanks to some comments that Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim made during the ACC Tournament, this is a brilliant piece of trolling by the NIT. This year’s tournament took place in Brooklyn. This is a change of pace from the Greensboro Coliseum, which has hosted the tournament more than any other venue.

After Syracuse fell to Miami in the conference tourney, Boeheim had this to say about Greensboro.