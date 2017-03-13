The first round of the NIT will feature a matchup between the Syracuse Orange and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. It is a game that pits KenPom’s No. 50 team against KenPom’s No. 120 team. Under essentially all circumstances, this game would not pique anyone’s interests.
But thanks to some comments that Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim made during the ACC Tournament, this is a brilliant piece of trolling by the NIT. This year’s tournament took place in Brooklyn. This is a change of pace from the Greensboro Coliseum, which has hosted the tournament more than any other venue.
After Syracuse fell to Miami in the conference tourney, Boeheim had this to say about Greensboro.
“There’s no reason to play in Greensboro,” Boeheim said Wednesday. “The only reason they play there is because the league offices are there, it’s always been there, and there are like 150 people who like to have meetings. It should not be there.”
“The media centers, the recruiting centers are Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and New York,” he said. “How many good players are in Greensboro? New York made the Big East.”
