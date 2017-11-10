Jimmer Fredette And Stephon Marbury Got Into A Scuffle In China

11.10.17 37 mins ago

Twitter/@AlexKennedyNBA

The Chinese Basketball Association is incredible, because it’s a land of defensive apathy and is filled with former fringe NBA players that are now certified bucket getters in China.

A look through the CBA stats for this season reveals some incredible names dominating the league, like Jared Sullinger who is averaging 40 points and 17 rebounds because of course he is. And then there’s Jimmer Fredette, who just dropped 50 points and a near triple-double in a game, and is averaging close to 40 points per game on the season with nearly 15 three-point attempts per game.

While Jimmermania may be the new wave in China, no American player will ever touch the popularity in China of Stephon Marbury, who is still playing at age 40. Last night, Starbury and Jimmer went head-to-head and on a rare non-three attempt from Fredette at the rim, the two got into an altercation after Jimmer took offense at a hard strip from Marbury.

CHINESE BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION JIMMER FREDETTE STEPHON MARBURY

