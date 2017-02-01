Jimmy Butler Warned New Bulls Teammates About The Front Office Spying In The Locker Room

02.01.17 53 mins ago

Getty Image

Jimmy Butler and the Bulls have had their share of ups and downs. Most recently, the star forward has found himself in the middle of a locker room split as he and Dwyane Wade were highly critical of the team’s effort, which led to a scathing Instagram post from Rajon Rondo directed at Butler and Wade.

Butler has also had problems with the way the Bulls brass has handled things at times as well. According to the Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times, Butler has warned new players about the spying done by general manager Gar Forman and the front office on players in the locker room when they talk negatively about the team.

Butler, as well as several other Bulls players, have also had issues with the “spying’’ that goes on in the locker room, with Butler warning new players that if they didn’t want Forman to hear criticism, don’t talk in front of certain assistant coaches like Randy Brown.

The belief is that the Bulls love to gather as much ammunition as they can on players, so they can win the press conference when the break-up comes, whether it’s a trade or free agency.

“They did it with Lu [Luol Deng], they did it with Jo [Noah] and Derrick [Rose],’’ a source said. “That’s how they operate.’’

This story came out in the wake of a report from ESPN’s Ryen Russillo that Butler was told by the front office back in 2014 that if he didn’t sign a contract extension, he would lose out on playing time in favor of Tony Snell. Butler said he couldn’t remember anything about that, and said it “ain’t y’all business anyways.”

He insisted that his relationship with the Bulls front office is currently fine, calling it “professional,” but it’s clear that the frustrations in Chicago go a bit deeper than just the struggles that have happened on the court recently.

TAGSCHICAGO BULLSJIMMY BUTLER

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP