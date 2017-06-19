A Surprising Team Other Than The Celtics Could End Up Trading For Jimmy Butler

06.19.17 50 mins ago

Getty Image

When the Boston Celtics traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Sixers for the No. 3 pick and a future first rounder still to be determined, the immediate reaction from those around the NBA was to expect more moves to come from Danny Ainge. The Celtics have a win now roster that just finished the regular season as the East’s top seed, but the Eastern Conference Finals proved they still need more firepower to compete with the Cavs.

So, the logical thought was that the Celtics were adding more assets for a potential run at either Jimmy Butler or Paul George, the same two they were linked to at the NBA trade deadline. All has been quiet on that front so far, although the trade of No. 1 went official only recently, but there might be competition for a Butler trade.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Butler’s former coach Tom Thibodeau and the Minnesota Timberwolves are interested and have the assets to make the Bulls think about moving their superstar west.

