Jimmy Butler Sounded Off On His Rift With Bulls Coach Fred Hoiberg

#Jimmy Butler #Chicago Bulls
09.06.17 39 mins ago

Getty Image

Long before he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves this summer for Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn (and other assets), Jimmy Butler had developed something of a reputation around the Bulls organization for being a difficult personality. Back in January during a particularly rough stretch, Butler (and Dwyane Wade) both called out their teammates in the media for a lack of urgency, which naturally rubbed some of them the wrong way.

Just a few weeks later, he accused the front office of spying on them in the locker-room. But even prior to that, Butler had already forged a somewhat acrimonious relationship with then-new coach Fred Hoiberg, telling reporters after a tough loss that they need to be “coached harder.”

These interpersonal issues, together with the Bulls’ on-court problems, pushed the organization to aggressively try and move him this summer. The Celtics allegedly had some concerns about Butler fitting into their locker room, which was floated as a reason why they moved the Brooklyn pick for Kyrie Irving rather than the former Bulls’ star, but Tom Thibodeau, who’d coached Butler before, clearly didn’t have any reservations.

