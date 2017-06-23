Getty Image

Jimmy Butler now plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the how and why of his departure from Chicago will be a point of interest for some time. Butler’s desired landing spot in Cleveland never materialized, and the Boston Celtics felt the Bulls were asking too much for Butler and couldn’t secure a deal.

It’s safe to say the newest Timberwolf is disappointed with how his trade came to fruition. Butler told Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times that he wasn’t exactly thrilled with how his departure from Chicago was handled.

Speaking to Cowley from Paris, where he was on vacation, Butler called it the “craziest week I think I’ve ever gone through.” And he’s not happy about leaving behind a Chicago team he expected to lead for years to come.